Scouting report: White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins at Target Field
Updated 8/19/2018 6:33 PM
TV:
NBC Sports Chicago
Radio:
WGN 720-AM
Pitching matchups:
The Sox's Lucas Giolito (8-9) vs. Stephen Gonsalves (0-0) Monday at 6:10 p.m.
At a glance:
The White Sox head to Minnesota for a makeup game. The Sox and Twins were snowed out in three straight games at Target Field in mid-April. Giolito is 4-2 with a 4.92 ERA in his last 10 starts. Gonsalves makes his major-league debut and replaces the injured Ervin Santana (finger). In 22 starts with Class AA Chattanooga and AAA Rochester this season, Gonsalves was 12-3 with a 2.76 ERA.
Next:
Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday-Wednesday
