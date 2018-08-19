Scouting report: White Sox vs. Minnesota Twins at Target Field

TV:

NBC Sports Chicago

Radio:

WGN 720-AM

Pitching matchups:

The Sox's Lucas Giolito (8-9) vs. Stephen Gonsalves (0-0) Monday at 6:10 p.m.

At a glance:

The White Sox head to Minnesota for a makeup game. The Sox and Twins were snowed out in three straight games at Target Field in mid-April. Giolito is 4-2 with a 4.92 ERA in his last 10 starts. Gonsalves makes his major-league debut and replaces the injured Ervin Santana (finger). In 22 starts with Class AA Chattanooga and AAA Rochester this season, Gonsalves was 12-3 with a 2.76 ERA.

Next:

Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday-Wednesday