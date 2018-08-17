Girls golf: Scouting the Fox Valley

Aurora Central CatholicCoach: Mark Schwartz

2017 finish: 7-5 overall, 1-3 Metro Suburban (2nd Place MSC)

Top returning golfers: Senior Maggie Gaspardo, junior Josie Alm

Key newcomers: Junior Anna Polawski, sophomore Carson Vest, freshman Michelle Beggs

Outlook: Gaspardo and Alm both are returning all-conference players. Alm averaged 44 for 9 holes last year. "Jose returns as the leader and best scorer," said Schwartz. "She's the catalyst and central figure. Gaspardo has qualified for the sectional round on two occasions. ACC qualified as a team for the sectional round last year for the first time in school history and did it with only five golfers on the roster. "We didn't grow much (8 golfers), but the expectations are incredibly high," said Schwartz. "The girls sense the weight upon them and their nonstop offseason workouts and practices attest to this." Schwartz noted team goals for this season include winning the program's first regional title and then to qualify for the Class 1A state finals. "Lofty goals for eight girls from a program that's never truly made a splash in the IHSA, but reasonable," he said. Schwartz said Beggs is the most skilled freshman the program has seen. Vest is a multisport athlete. "Carson already is the most competitive, driven girl on the team," said Schwartz. Polawski transferred from public school and had to sit out a year per IHSA rules. "She has been waiting for this moment for two years," said Schwartz. "She is completely ready and is incredibly athletic and strong. All three (Beggs, Vest and Polaswki) should be scoring between 82-94 by season' end." Alm took third in the conference last year, while Gaspardo took eighth. "They are upholding last year's commitment to making ACC a girls golf school," Schwartz said. "This may be the best year for girls golf in ACC history and we're not afraid to play anybody. We hope to make our mark in Class A this year."

Burlington CentralCoach: Kyle Nelson

2017 finish: 8-0, Kishwaukee River Conference champions

Top returning golfers: Seniors Sydney Killeen, Brianna Benjamin

Key newcomers: Freshman Maya Guscoria

Outlook: Killeen took second at the regional last year, while Benjamin was a sectional qualifier as a sophomore. "Depth is our strength," said Nelson, also the school's baseball coach. "We have six to eight girls who can break 50 on any given day and if one has a bad day, anyone else in our lineup that day can pick them up." Nelson said team chemistry also will help the Rockets. "The girls really get along together and enjoy spending time with each other," he said. "They also are very driven to succeed on and off the course. They constantly are looking for ways to improve their game and help each other on the course and at practice." Nelson said the Rockets should be favored to win the KRC again this year. "Our goals will be to push 350 in an 18-hole tournament and 170 in a 9-hole match," he said.

Crystal Lake District 155 Co-OpCoach: Kyle McCaughn

2017 finish: 9-0, Fox Valley Conference champions

Top returning golfers: Seniors Kat Bevill, Arden Podpora, junior Molly Lyne, sophomores Renata Petersen, Abby Rubsum

Key newcomers: Seniors Madison Mueller, Emily Mueller, Hannah Fisher, juniors Caitlyn Ullrick, Bernadette King, sophomores Jo Greeley, Tori Bishop, Nevin Runge, Janelle Lynn, Amanda Finch, freshmen Olivia Johnson, AJ Maag, Sophia Vega

Outlook: The Crystal Lake co-op team again won the FVC title and advanced to the sectional level as a team. Lyne qualified for state for the second year in a row where she took 12th individually. Lyne was the FVC medalist, while Bevill and Petersen were all-conference performers last year. "Our experience will be a great asset to the youth we have on this team," said McCaughn. The coach, who sees his squad again competing for the FVC title, said to keep an eye on Lyne and Bevill, in particular. "Molly as she continues to improve and grow in her game and Kat, who has truly challenged herself to play differently at times and it is paying off."

Dundee-CrownCoach: Laurie Herb

2017 finish: 12th place Fox Valley Conference

Top returning golfers: Seniors Alyssa Trebat, Hanna Gestrich

Key newcomers: Senior Sarah Yonamine, freshman Sonora Rodriguez

Outlook: Trebat returns as an all-conference player from a year ago. "Alyssa and Hannah both are great players to keep an eye on," said Herb. Rodriguez and Yonamine are new to the team in the experience department, but Herb said both show great promise. "Our team has a great attitude and they have fun together," Herb added. "We know we will see a lot of improvement."

GenevaCoach: Doug Ross

2017 finish: 4-3, 5th place Upstate Eight

Top returning golfers: Juniors Avery Frick, Claire Anderson, Annie McQueeney, Olivia Main, sophomores Lexi Leden, Colleen Rutledge.

Key newcomers: Senior Hannah Herzhoff, juniors Amanda Weiler, Madison Femia, Kate Bridges, sophomore Maya Hawkins

Outlook: The landscape is new for the Vikings this season as they join the newly minted DuKane Conference that features Batavia, Glenbard North, Lake Park, St. Charles East, St. Charles North, Wheaton North and Wheaton-Warrenville South. Frick and Anderson both were all-conference selections last year. "We're looking to make our mark on the new conference in its inaugural year," said Ross. "Many of the returning members of the team as well as the incoming freshmen played in numerous IJGA events and attended college camps." Ross, who said the program was bolstered by a large influx of freshman players, noted the team would like to place high in the new conference and qualify for state as a team.

HampshireCoaches: Sue Ellett and Taylor Ellett

Top returning golfers: Seniors Jade Swanson, Grace Fuller, Alyssa Tirado, juniors Gianna Farinella, Delaney Marcucilli

Key newcomers: Senior Sydney Marchewka, sophomore Jessica Dumoulin

Outlook: Hampshire has 19 players in the program, meaning it will also be able to play a full junior-varsity schedule. Farinella competed in the MCJGA tour this summer. "With five players returning with significant varsity experience we hope to improve our record and to compete in the middle of the pack in the FVC," said Sue Ellett. "All 19 players are working very hard at practice and we are making improvements to our short game our No. 1 priority this season."

HuntleyCoach: Ann Christiansen

2017 finish: 2nd place Fox Valley Conference

Top returning golfers: Junior Katie Matustik, sophomores Nina Shaffer, Molly Baker.

Key newcomers: Freshmen Victoria Hassels, Haley Szramek

Outlook: Huntley has finished second in the Fox Valley Conference for three years in a row now, a stat not lost on longtime coach Christiansen. "We can't beat the co-op (the successful Crystal Lake District 155 team)," she said with a laugh. "We do try." Huntley took sixth at Marian Central and third out of 16 teams at Rockford Country Club to start the season where Matustik shot 83 and 85. "She will do better than that," said Christiansen. Huntley has played without Baker in the early going (illness). "We'll see what happens this year," said Christiansen. "We have a lot of talent, especially with this freshman class that came in. They aren't afraid to hit the ball and they are eager to play and want to learn." Huntley had 8 golfers enter the program, including 6 freshmen. Huntley hosted its early-season invite at Blackstone Country Club in Marengo. Christiansen was so impressed with the staff and its customer service she said that as a result of that the sectional Huntley was awarded this year will be held at Blackstone.

JacobsCoach: Megan Placko

2017 finish: 3rd place Fox Valley Conference

Top returning golfers: Juniors Roslyn Leitner, Lauren Kempf

Outlook: Leitner qualified for sectionals last year and earned all-FVC honors, while Kempf had a successful time on the MCJGA circuit this summer where she placed second in the senior points standings. "They both put in a lot of work this summer to get their games ready for this season." Jacobs has 6 golfers returning for varsity this season. "They all have experience playing at the varsity level that will help them going into the season," said Placko. The coach hopes hard work in the off-season will pay off this fall. "They are a great group of girls and all are eager to improve their golf game," said Placko. "We are looking forward to a successful season. Many of the girls have worked on their game throughout the summer and all their hard work is showing. I'm excited to see how the season goes."

RosaryCoach: Joe Hughes

2017 finish: 5-1 conference

Top returning golfers: Seniors Jackie Daum, Sarah Borish, junior Ella Radeztsky, sophomore Ashley Auchstetter

Key newcomers: Freshmen Brooke Stumm, Annabelle Parolek

Outlook: Daum is a returning 3-year starter on varsity, while Auchstetter started full-time on the varsity as a freshman. Radeztsky had a strong season on JV and started some varsity matches last year. "This year's team is as deep as any in my 12 years at Rosary," said Hughes. "On our 9-player varsity squad, three are freshmen. This will create a great dynamic of support for each other, while also challenging each other while competing for varsity playing time." At the same time, the Royals are senior-laden with seven 12th graders on the roster. "That senior leadership will help to lead us in the right direction," said Hughes. "This group has a great attitude and displays a great work ethic each day. It's such a happy and positive group. They truly love the game of golf and sincerely enjoy being together. They work hard, have fun and support each other. They truly want to see each other and the team succeed." Hughes said Auchstetter had a productive summer of golf and came in and produced a solid tryout period. "She has all parts of the golf game in her repertoire," he said. Stumm will help the varsity unit as well. "She's an incoming freshman with good power," said Hughes. "She has the ability to greatly improve. She is very talented and has a great attitude." Hughes is excited about what 2018 could bring. "We have a very deep and talented team," he said. "We have 10 players who could contribute on the varsity at some point this season Once we get the short game figured out and learn to score around the greens, the sky is the limit for this group." Rosary is a new member of the Metro Suburban Conference in girls sports only. "This is our first year in our new conference and we can't wait to begin this new adventure."

St. Charles EastCoach: Jarod Gutesha

2017 finish: 8-3 in dual meets

Top returning golfers: Seniors Elizabeth Watson, Haley York, junior Paige Breslin, sophomores Aleesa Luecker, Sarah Podjesek

Key newcomers: Junior Judah Rogers, sophomores Hadley Corbett, Hannah Reavely, Phoenix Tellis, freshmen Abigail Buechele, Allison Edgar, Erin Johnson, Ella Tassone

Outlook: Gutesha takes over for longtime coach Rod Osborne who retired last season after 27 years at the helm. Gutesha was his assistant the last 13 years. Osborne led St. Charles East to 5 state trophies, including 2 state titles, 2 second-place finishes and a third-place showing. The Saints return three of six varsity players who competed in the regional and sectional tournament last year in the form of York, Breslin and Podjesek. "We will look for some new players to step up and fill the roles in order to continue the successful tradition of golf at St. Charles East," said Gutesha.

St. Charles NorthCoach: Irish Whalen

2017 finish: 8-0, Upstate Eight Conference champions, regional champions

Top returning golfers: Seniors Megan Furtney, Emma Hayes, Sarah Arnold, Katelyn David

Outlook: The North Stars are coming off a 2017 campaign where they won both conference and regional titles and qualified for state as a team for a fifth year in a row. "As a coach I could not be prouder of these individuals," said Whalen. "They excel in and out of the classroom and they have made their presence as one of the strongest golf programs in the state of Illinois, finishing fourth three years in a row out of 127 Class 2A teams." Arnold, David and Hayes had six or more Top 10 finishes in 18-hole invites. And don't forget about Furtney, who was the conference and regional medalist and is a three-year all-state golfer. "Each athlete pushes each other to be the best golfer they can be," said Whalen. "This is a vital component to our success as a team. We are determined to make our presences within the new conference (DuKane) and are looking forward to another chance to be extremely competitive at the state tournament. Our biggest strength is our experience. We have six returning state series athletes who are eager to have another opportunity against a very competitive field."

West AuroraCoach: Chris Soulsby

2017 finish: 10-3, 4th place Upstate Eight Conference

Top returning golfers: Senior Annie Wu, juniors Taylor Martin, Alli Dennis

Outlook: Soulsby is expecting big things out of Wu, a senior. "I would keep my eye on Annie this season," he said. "She had a strong 2017 and was our top performer as a junior, She competed in IJGA events this summer and is poised to make a run at qualifying for state." Soulsby noted Wu also is ranked No. 1 in the West Aurora senior class academically (a class of more than 800 students). Martin and Dennis were in the Blackhawks' Top 5 last year as sophomores and also were involved with lessons and competitive golf over the summer, Soulsby noted. "I see them making a run at sectional qualifying and possibly state if they continue to progress over the season." West Aurora remains in the Upstate Eight Conference after some team shuffling. "West Aurora has never won a conference championship," Soulsby pointed out. "We hope to bring home our first this year."

No teams this year: St. Edward, Kaneland, Westminster Christian

Did not respond with information: Batavia, U-46 co-op (Elgin, Larkin, Bartlett, Streamwood, South Elgin)