Rain postpones Boomers, will pick up tomorrow
Updated 8/15/2018 10:04 PM
The Schaumburg Boomers were three batters into a game with the Windy City ThunderBolts when the skies opened and rain forced a postponement of the contest.
The two teams will pick up Wednesday's game on Thursday afternoon and play the game through a full nine innings until its completion. Windy City held a 1-0 lead three batters into the game on a homer from Axel Johnson. The teams will then play a seven-inning contest following the conclusion of the first contest. The rainout marks the first of the season for the Boomers.
