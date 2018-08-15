Rain postpones Boomers, will pick up tomorrow

The Schaumburg Boomers were three batters into a game with the Windy City ThunderBolts when the skies opened and rain forced a postponement of the contest.

The two teams will pick up Wednesday's game on Thursday afternoon and play the game through a full nine innings until its completion. Windy City held a 1-0 lead three batters into the game on a homer from Axel Johnson. The teams will then play a seven-inning contest following the conclusion of the first contest. The rainout marks the first of the season for the Boomers.