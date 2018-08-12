Bote's slam in ninth wins it for Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Chicago.

Chicago Cubs' David Bote reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting the game-winning grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 4-3.

Cole Hamels and Max Scherzer provided the 36,490 fans at Wrigley Field with something not seen often enough these days in baseball: a good old retrofitted pitchers duel between two aces.

Each worked quickly, confidently and efficiently.

But this game ended with the dramatic. Rookie David Bote's two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to center field off Ryan Madson gave the Cubs a 4-3 victory.

Scherzer is the undisputed ace of the Nationals staff and maybe the best pitcher in the National League.

Hamels isn't the ace of the Cubs' staff, but he has been an ace during his career, and his recent acquisition via trade has provided the rotation a shot of dependability it has sorely needed, almost from Day 1 of the season.

Against the Nats, the worked 7 innings, giving up just 1 hit and a second-inning run.

With the regular season ending in seven weeks, the Cubs are going to need more of what Hamels has given them in 3 starts from the rest of the rotation.

"Remember in spring training, I thought this had a chance to be the best rotation we've had here," said manager Joe Maddon. "We've had some pretty good ones. It just hasn't gotten to that point yet. But I still believe that it can. In spite of the fact that we haven't gotten the normal innings out of them, you've got to give these bullpen guys a ton of credit and the depth the organization has built. Even the guys who have come up for cameos have contributed greatly to this moment."

The Cubs entered the game with only 44 quality starts compared with 72 non-quality starts. They were 34-10 in quality-start games and 33-39 in the other games.

On top of that, too many short starts will take a toll on a bullpen that has seen some 20 reliever paraded through town.

"I've often talked about the bullpen," Maddon said. "You've got to have that to win a championship, and these guys are demonstrating that right now. And a part of that is to not beat them up, not overutilize them, overuse them. Moving forward, I anticipate greater innings out the rotation. I do believe that it's going to happen."

The 34-year-old Hamels looked again like he has taken a big swig from the fountain of youth. After he worked a 1-2-3 first inning, he gave up a run in the second. Ryan Zimmerman led off with a walk and went to third on Daniel Murphy's single down the left-field line. Mark Reynolds then hit a sacrifice fly.

That began a string of 18 batters in a row retired by Hamels. With two outs in the seventh, the crowd was on its feet roaring for Hamels.

Scherzer was Scherzer. He allowed a third-inning single to Anthony Rizzo and nothing until a two-out double to Albert Almora Jr. in the seventh. Scherzer fell behind Kyle Schwarber and wound up walking him intentionally before striking out Willson Contreras. The Nats added a pair of runs in the ninth against Brandon Kintzler.