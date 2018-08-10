Narvaez making most of opportunity with White Sox

hello

Chicago White Sox's Omar Narvaez and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, watch Narvaez's RBI single during an August game against the Royals. Narvaez got an opportunity to play more after Chicago White Sox catcher Welington Castillo was suspended in late May. Naravez jumped at the chance and is batting nearly .400 since June 7. Associated Press

Major-league opportunities come in many forms.

Injuries are a common way for young players to get a shot, and trades have also opened many a door.

For Omar Narvaez, it was a suspension.

On May 24, Welington Castillo was banned 80 games after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

Castillo was the Chicago White Sox's starting catcher, and Narvaez was playing sparingly in a backup role.

That quickly changed.

"He stepped up his game," Sox general manager Rick Hahn said of Narvaez. "It's been a bit of a bright side of a lousy situation."

While 2016 first-round draft choice Zack Collins and Seby Zavala are still viewed as the White Sox's catching duo of the future, it's hard to overlook Narvaez's success this season.

Heading into Friday night's game against the Indians, Narvaez ranked first among qualified major-league hitters with a .396 (38-for-96) batting average since June 7.

The 26-year-old catcher raised his overall average from .170 to .288 during the surge.

"I feel pretty comfortable," Narvaez said. "Getting more game time, I'm seeing the ball way better and I feel like I'm on time now."

Not know for his power, Narvaez did hit 3 home runs in 49 at-bats in July, showing he does have some pop in the bat.

"I would like to hit for more power, and maybe it comes with time," Narvaez said. "The more I'm playing, the better it gets. But I don't really think about home runs. I focus on hitting the ball well and wherever it goes, it goes. I just try to get hits and help the team however I can."

Castillo is eligible to be activated from the suspended list at the end of the month, and he is signed through next season.

It remains to be seen how much playing time Castillo gets when he returns to the roster, but Narvaez has shown he deserves to be in the White Sox's lineup on a regular basis.

"I think he's fallen into a groove," manager Rick Renteria said. "As a hitter, you can do that. You start seeing the ball very well and he's always had a very good eye. He's had more opportunity and has been able to put it to use."