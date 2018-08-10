Hitless early, Cubs come back to beat Nationals

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, left, and Javier Baez, right, celebrate after scoring on single by Jason Heyward against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber scores against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, right, argues a call against his team with umpire's Bill Miller, left, and Todd Tichenor, center, as he is ejected from a game against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning Friday in Chicago. Associated Press

After being no-hit for the first 5⅔ innings by Washington Nationals pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, the Cubs rallied to overcome a 2-0 deficit Friday and beat the Nats 3-2 at Wrigley Field.

Cubs batters drew 3 straight walks off Hellickson in the sixth before Nationals manager Dave Martinez replaced Hellickson with lefty Sammy Solis. Jason Heyward, a left-handed batter, greeted Solis with a hard 2-run single to right-center field to tie the game at 2-2.

The Cubs went ahead 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh, during which Cubs manager Joe Maddon was ejected from the game by home-plate umpire Bill Miller.

Kyle Schwarber led off the inning with a single. Willson Contreras bunted. Nats third baseman Anthony Rendon fielded the ball and threw past first base and down the right-field line. It looked like the Cubs would have runners on second third, but Miller ruled that Contreras ran inside of the runner's lane at first base and forced the wild throw. Contreras was ruled out, and Schwarber was sent back to first.

Maddon argued and was tossed when he ran down the first-base line and mimicked the stretch of Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman.

The Cubs regrouped. Pinch hitter Ian Happ singled, as did Addison Russell, loading the bases. Anthony Rizzo then drew his third walk of the day, forcing in Schwarber from third.

