Former Loyola guard Doyle signs with team in Spain

After spending the 2017-18 season on a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, former Loyola University Chicago standout guard and 2017 graduate Milton Doyle (Chicago, Ill./Marshall/Kansas) has signed a professional contract to play for Club Baloncesto Murcia in Spain this year.

A year ago, Murcia posted a 17-17 record in Spanish League play and an 11-9 mark en route to a fourth-place finish in the Basketball Champions League.

Last season, Doyle became the first Rambler to appear in a NBA game since 1987, and in 10 contests with the Brooklyn Nets, averaged 3.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. During his time on the NBA G League roster for the Long Island Nets, the 6-foot-4 Chicago native put up 20.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 4.5 apg and 1.6 spg, while shooting 37.2 percent from three-point territory, in 45 games.

Doyle collected First Team All-Missouri Valley Conference and National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) First Team All-District recognition as a senior at Loyola in 2016-17. That season, the versatile guard accounted for 15.2 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.4 apg and 1.7 spg as Loyola recoded an 18-14 ledger.

One of the greatest players ever to wear a Ramblers jersey, Doyle, who was a member of Loyola's All-Century Team, finished his career ranked eighth on the school's all-time chart with 1,606 points and sixth with 459 assists. In 2015, he helped lead Loyola to the College Basketball Invitational (CBI) championship in the program's first postseason appearance in 30 years.

Earlier this summer, a handful of Doyle's former Loyola teammates also signed professional contracts -- Donte Ingram (Dallas Mavericks), Aundre Jackson (Iceland) and Ben Richardson (Poland).