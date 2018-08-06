Yankees snap Chicago White Sox winning streak

New York Yankees starting pitcher Lance Lynn (36) throws the ball against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Chicago.

The Chicago White Sox were back at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday night, and they were feeling pretty good about themselves.

"Obviously, they've done some good things," manager Rick Renteria said. "They've bounced back, they've taken some leads, regained some leads, continued to grind. We've seem some guys make nice defensive plays; we've seen some guys have nice at-bats; we've seen some guys step up in different roles."

Riding a four-game winning streak and looking to make it five straight for the first time since April of last season, the Sox were stymied by New York Yankees starting pitcher Lance Lynn in a 7-0 loss.

Acquired in a July 30 trade with the Minnesota Twins, Lynn held the White Sox to 2 hits in 7⅓ innings, singles from Daniel Palka and Nicky Delmonico. Yolmer Sanchez doubled against reliever A.J. Cole in the ninth.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease (4-8) was perfect through the first three innings before allowing 2 runs on 3 hits and a walk in the fourth, The inning would have been worse, but White Sox center fielder Adam Engel scaled the wall and robbed Greg Bird of a 3-run homer.

"Just an awesome play to keep it close for us," Covey said. The right-hander pitched 6⅓ innings and allowed 4 runs on 7 hits and 1 walk.

For the third time since June 29, Matt Davidson pitched 1 scoreless inning of relief. The Sox's designated hitter/infielder worked the ninth inning against the Yankees and pitched over a two-out walk and single.

"I'm enjoying it," Davidson said. "It's fun. It was really a passion of mine growing up and something I did all through high school."

Webb tribute:

Catcher Kevan Smith and his wife, Jessica, became parents for the first time Thursday, welcoming son Wyatt Daniel Smith.

He was named after Smith's former teammate Daniel Webb, who was killed in an ATV accident in October 2017.

"Yeah, Webby," Smith said. "His name was Robert Wyatt McDaniel Webb, so we named him Wyatt Daniel Smith. Kind of funny, he has two webbed toes. I kind of laughed when we saw those because that was Webby kind of putting his stamp on him a little bit.

"But the doctor said he's going to be fine, won't hurt him at all, just kind of something unique to him and I love it. (Webb) just keep showing me ways he's watching over him and keeping his eye on all of us down here."

Roster move:

After recalling Kevan Smith from the paternity list Monday, the White Sox optioned catcher Dustin Garneau to Class AAA Charlotte.

Claimed off waivers from Oakland on May 24, Garneau debuted with the Sox on Sunday and was 1-for-2 with a walk and 1 RBI.