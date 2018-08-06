Top Chicago White Sox prospect Jimenez remains in holding pattern

SCOT GREGOR/sgregor@dailyherald.comWhite Sox prospects Eloy Jimenez, left, and Luis Robert are two key figures in the team's rebuilding project.

Sunday was a busy day on the Eloy watch.

Earlier, director of player development Chris Getz told Barry Rozner top prospect Eloy Jimenez is "getting very close" to joining the Chicago White Sox while speaking on WSCR 670-AM's Hit and Run.

Later, Jimenez was scratched from Class AAA Charlotte's starting lineup, usually a sure sign of a promotion.

As it turned out, Jimenez reportedly was held out of the game because he was under the weather.

The Sox did make four roster moves before hosting the New York Yankees on Monday night, and two of them involved outfielders.

Leury Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring, but it was Ryan LaMarre coming up from Charlotte to take his spot.

Jimenez, batting .376/.425/.679 with 8 home runs and 18 RBI in 29 games at Triple-A, is still on the waiting list.

How close is the 21-year-old phenom to joining the White Sox?

"Ultimately, it's when the organization at the top says let's make this move," manager Rick Renteria said. "He's continuing to have a nice run, continuing to show he's capable of performing. Ultimately, when we believe as an organization it's the right time, we'll make that decision.

"He'll be here in due time. I'm sure everybody will be happy to see him. Now we'll continue to work with the guys who are here and what they're doing. They deserve that. It's important. They don't need any secondary obstacles or influences invading their space."

Sox starter Lucas Giolito is focused on finishing strong in his first full major-league season, but he played with Jimenez and top pitching prospect Michael Kopech during spring training and understands why Sox fans are getting itchy.

"(Jimenez) is such a special talent with the bat in his hands," Giolito said. "I think Eloy played behind me in spring training at least a couple times, hit some home runs. It's impressive, man.

"I think he's a very special talent, and I'm looking forward to seeing what he can do up here. But as far as getting into it, I'm not going to sit here and like analyze Twitter and what people are saying, 'When's this guy coming up? What's this guy doing?'

"It's not really my position on the team. I'm a starting pitcher, so I just take the ball every fifth day and compete to the best of my ability. But, yeah, when those younger guys do get the opportunity to come up here, we're going to welcome them and make them feel right at home and hopefully see them help us win some ballgames as well."

Renteria manages with blinders in the sense he tries to succeed with the players on the roster. But he understands the interest in Jimenez and Kopech.

"Believe me, I appreciate the questions and I get it," Renteria said. "Fortunately for me you guys (media) are asking me questions about talent, talent in the system, and when they're capable of coming up. That's a good thing."