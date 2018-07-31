 
Cubs obtain reliever Kintzler from Nationals

 
The Cubs beat the July 31 nonwaiver trading deadline and added another pitcher.

They obtained right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler from the Washington Nationals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jhon Romero, who was at Class A Myrtle Beach.

On July 19, the Cubs obtained reliever Jesse Chavez from Texas. Last week, they traded for left-handed starter Cole Hamels, also from Texas.

Kintzler, who turns 34 Wednesday, is 1-2 with a 3.59 ERA, 2 saves and a WHIP of 1.24 with the Nationals this season. He is neither a high-walks nor a high-strikeouts pitcher. In 42 ⅔ innings pitched this season, he has given up 40 hits and 13 walks while striking out 31.

Kintzler was with the Milwaukee Brewers from 2010-2015. He pitched in 2016 for the Minnesota Twins, who traded him to the Nationals on July 31, 2017.

Earlier Tuesday, the Cubs had been mentioned as having interest in reliever Brad Ziegler, who went from Miami to Arizona. Other names mentioned in reports were San Diego Padres relievers Craig Stammen and Kirby Yates.

The Padres come to Wrigley Field for four games beginning Thursday.

• Bruce Miles will have more on the trade deadline later in the day. Follow Bruce's reports on Twitter @BruceMiles2112.

