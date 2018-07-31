Chicago Bulls officially re-sign Arcidiacono

hello

The Chicago Bulls officially re-signed point guard Ryan Arcidiacono on Tuesday. The former Villanova star played on a two-way contract last season, appearing in 25 games for the Bulls. He averaged 13.8 points and 8.6 assists for the Windy City Bulls in the G-League.

The Bulls now have 16 players under contract, including Arcidiacono, last year's other two-way player Antonio Blakeney, and shooting guard Antonius Cleveland, who was claimed off waivers from Atlanta.

NBA teams can open the season with 15 on the roster, plus a pair of two-way players. The Bulls have one two-way player lined up, former Arizona guard Rawle Alkins.