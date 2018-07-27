It's official: Cubs get Hamels for Butler and minor-leaguer
The Cubs have made it official. They have acquired left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels and cash considerations from the Texas Rangers for pitcher Eddie Butler, minor-league pitcher Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.
The deal was made Thursday and finalized Friday morning.
Hamels, 34, is 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts with the Rangers this season, striking out 114 batters in 114⅓ innings. He is 3-1 with a 1.76 ERA in 6 career starts at Wrigley Field, the lowest ERA of any active pitcher with more than five career starts at Wrigley. He pitched a no-hitter at Wrigley for the Phillies against the Cubs in July 2015.
Hamels ranks sixth among active pitchers with 2,341 strikeouts, eighth with 152 wins, ninth with a 1.17 WHIP and 13th with a 3.43 ERA, which is fourth lowest among all active left-handed pitchers and just ahead of new teammate Jon Lester (3.49 career ERA).
For his career with the Phillies and the Rangers, he is 152-111 with a 3.43 ERA.
Butler, 27, went 1-1 with 4.08 ERA in 8 relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He was acquired from Colorado on February 1, 2017 and went 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA in 21 games (11 starts) the last two seasons. Including his three seasons with the Rockies, Butler is 11-20 with a 5.71 ERA in 57 career major league appearances, 39 as a starter and 18 in relief.
Lacy, 23, was selected by the Cubs in the 11th round of the 2017 draft out of Creighton University. He has combined to go 5-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 18 appearances (12 starts) between Class A South Bend and Class A Myrtle Beach this season.