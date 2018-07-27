It's official: Cubs get Hamels for Butler and minor-leaguer

The Cubs have made it official, acquiring Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels. Here, he delivers against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning Monday, July 23, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Associated Press

The Cubs have made it official. They have acquired left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels and cash considerations from the Texas Rangers for pitcher Eddie Butler, minor-league pitcher Rollie Lacy and a player to be named.

The deal was made Thursday and finalized Friday morning.

Hamels, 34, is 5-9 with a 4.72 ERA in 20 starts with the Rangers this season, striking out 114 batters in 114⅓ innings. He is 3-1 with a 1.76 ERA in 6 career starts at Wrigley Field, the lowest ERA of any active pitcher with more than five career starts at Wrigley. He pitched a no-hitter at Wrigley for the Phillies against the Cubs in July 2015.

Hamels ranks sixth among active pitchers with 2,341 strikeouts, eighth with 152 wins, ninth with a 1.17 WHIP and 13th with a 3.43 ERA, which is fourth lowest among all active left-handed pitchers and just ahead of new teammate Jon Lester (3.49 career ERA).

For his career with the Phillies and the Rangers, he is 152-111 with a 3.43 ERA.

Butler, 27, went 1-1 with 4.08 ERA in 8 relief appearances with the Cubs this season. He was acquired from Colorado on February 1, 2017 and went 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA in 21 games (11 starts) the last two seasons. Including his three seasons with the Rockies, Butler is 11-20 with a 5.71 ERA in 57 career major league appearances, 39 as a starter and 18 in relief.

Lacy, 23, was selected by the Cubs in the 11th round of the 2017 draft out of Creighton University. He has combined to go 5-2 with a 2.45 ERA in 18 appearances (12 starts) between Class A South Bend and Class A Myrtle Beach this season.