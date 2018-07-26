Ninth-inning homers by Bote and Rizzo lift Cubs

Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, center, is greeted by his teammates after hitting a game winning home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 7-6. Associated Press

The Cubs scored a stunning victory Thursday over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

After walks threatened to do them in, Anthony Rizzo hit a walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning off Brad Boxberger to lift the Cubs to a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. Rizzo's homer came right after rookie David Bote tied the game at 6-6 with a 2-run homer.

The D'Backs took a 6-1 lead in the fifth.

Nick Ahmed hit a grand slam against reliever Brian Duensing in the fifth inning after walks by starter Tyler Chatwood and Duensing loaded the bases.

Chatwood, who has had control problems all year, pitched 4⅔ innings, giving up 5 hits and 4 runs wile walking six and striking out four. For the season, he has walked 85 batters in 94 innings pitched, contributing to a WHIP of 1.78.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the second inning. Willson Contreras singled to center field. After Ian Hap flied out, Kyle Schwarber singled to right field. Contreras, who was off with the pitch, kept on coming to score.

The Diamondbacks scored twice in the fourth. Ahmed doubled with one out and scored on a home run to left field by former Cub Alex Avila.

The top of the fifth opened with Chatwood walking Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock. Things appeared to get better for the Cubs when Steven Souza grounded into a double play, sending Goldschmidt to third base. Chatwood's final batter was Ketel Marte, who walked. Duensing came in and walked Daniel Descalso before giving up the grand slam.

The Cubs came back with 2 runs in the fifth and 1 in the sixth.