Ninth-inning homers by Bote and Rizzo lift Cubs
The Cubs scored a stunning victory Thursday over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
After walks threatened to do them in, Anthony Rizzo hit a walk-off solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning off Brad Boxberger to lift the Cubs to a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. Rizzo's homer came right after rookie David Bote tied the game at 6-6 with a 2-run homer.
Scouting report Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium
TV:
NBC Sports Chicago Friday and Saturday; ESPN Sunday
Radio:
WSCR 670-AM
Pitching matchups:
The Cubs' Mike Montgomery (3-3) vs. Luke Weaver (5-9) Friday at 7:15 p.m.; Jose Quintana (9-6) vs. Miles Mikolas (10-3) Saturday at 3:05 p.m.; Kyle Hendricks (6-9) vs. John Gant (3-3) Sunday at 7:08 p.m.
At a glance:
The Cubs took three of five from the Cardinals last weekend at Wrigley Field. For the season, the Cubs are 6-7 against the Cardinals, 2-4 in St. Louis. Under interim manager Mike Shildt, the Cardinals have fallen into fourth place in the NL Central behind the red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals' poor defense was on display all last weekend. They are last in the NL in fielding percentage, and their 84 errors lead the league by a wide margin. Matt Carpenter, who hit 6 homers against the Cubs in the five-game series at Wrigley, has a line of .275/.384/.579 with 25 homers and 53 RBI.
Next:
Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Tuesday-Wednesday
-- Bruce Miles
The D'Backs took a 6-1 lead in the fifth.
Nick Ahmed hit a grand slam against reliever Brian Duensing in the fifth inning after walks by starter Tyler Chatwood and Duensing loaded the bases.
Chatwood, who has had control problems all year, pitched 4⅔ innings, giving up 5 hits and 4 runs wile walking six and striking out four. For the season, he has walked 85 batters in 94 innings pitched, contributing to a WHIP of 1.78.
The Cubs opened the scoring in the second inning. Willson Contreras singled to center field. After Ian Hap flied out, Kyle Schwarber singled to right field. Contreras, who was off with the pitch, kept on coming to score.
The Diamondbacks scored twice in the fourth. Ahmed doubled with one out and scored on a home run to left field by former Cub Alex Avila.
The top of the fifth opened with Chatwood walking Paul Goldschmidt and A.J. Pollock. Things appeared to get better for the Cubs when Steven Souza grounded into a double play, sending Goldschmidt to third base. Chatwood's final batter was Ketel Marte, who walked. Duensing came in and walked Daniel Descalso before giving up the grand slam.
The Cubs came back with 2 runs in the fifth and 1 in the sixth.
