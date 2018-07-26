Cubs place Kris Bryant on DL, recall Bote

hello

The Chicago Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left-shoulder ailment. Associated Press/July 14, 2018

The Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day disabled list Thursday (retroactive to July 24) with left-shoulder inflammation and recalled infielder David Bote from Class AAA Iowa.

This is Bryant's second stint on the DL this season. The shoulder had him on the shelf from late June until mid-July. Bryant missed the past two games of the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. He has a hitting line of .276/.380/.474 with 11 homers an 44 RBI.

Bote will start Thursday afternoon's game against the D'Backs at second base and bat ninth. Ian Happ plays shortstop.

The 25-year-old Bote returns to the majors for his fifth stint this season. He has batted .310 (13-for-42) with 3 doubles, 1 homer and 9 RBI in 20 games with the Cubs, hitting his first major-league homer on July 4 vs. Detroit. In 61 games with Iowa, Bote has hit .268 (63-for-235) with 10 doubles, 2 triples, 13 homers and 41 RBI.