Cougars win, McKinley throws complete-game shutout

Jayson McKinley tossed his first career complete-game shutout to lead the Kane County Cougars (50-50, 15-16) to a 6-0 win over the Beloit Snappers (51-48, 19-11) on Wednesday afternoon at Northwestern Medicine Field.

Neither team scored through the first two innings. The Cougars broke through in the third. Jancarlos Cintron doubled to lead off the inning. He scored on Gabriel Maciel's RBI double. Maciel came around to score on Yoel Yanqui's sacrifice fly, making it 2-0 Cougars. In the fourth, Jancarlos Cintron brought Ryan Dobson home on a sacrifice fly. The Cougars also received a sac fly from Ernie De La Trinidad, pushing the lead to 5-0. In the seventh, Ryan Dobson collected an infield single, extending the advantage to 6-0.

Jayson McKinley (4-3) carried the Cougars on the mound. Despite a previous career-high of six innings pitched, McKinley went the distance. He used 104 pitches to complete the game, scattering two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Beloit lefty Ivan Andueza (1-7) took the loss. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Heath Bowers tossed 1.1 innings, surrendering two runs. Josh Reagan hurled 1.1 innings of scoreless ball.