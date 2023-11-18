Rosalynn Carter enters hospice care

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, are both in hospice care now. Associated Press File, 2021

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, 96, has started hospice care at her home, the Carter Center announced Friday, about six months after her family shared publicly that she was diagnosed with dementia.

"She and President Carter are spending time with each other and their family," the Carter Center said in a statement. "The Carter family continues to ask for privacy and remains grateful for the outpouring of love and support."

The development comes nine months after her husband of 77 years, former President Jimmy Carter, 99, entered hospice care.

The couple made a rare public appearance at the Peanut Festival parade in Plains, Georgia, on Sept. 23 -- the first time Jimmy Carter had been seen in public since he went into hospice care.