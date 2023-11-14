Northern Illinois Food Bank to kick off holiday giving drive Thursday

The Northern Illinois Food Bank will kick off its holiday-themed giving drive Thursday at the Emmanuel Faith Food Pantry in North Chicago.

This year the food bank intends to give 50,000 holiday meal boxes away to those in need in and beyond the Chicago area. Each box includes traditional holiday meal staples like stuffing, gravy, corn, green beans, potatoes, canned yams and cranberry sauce, as well as a turkey, ham or meatless option, officials said.

The number of families seeking assistance from the food bank is rapidly increasing, officials said. Those interested in volunteering, donating or getting groceries can find out more information at SolveHungerToday.org. The giveaway at Emmanuel Faith Food Pantry, at 1840 Lincoln Street, will begin at 9:30 a.m.