Report: Former Lake Villa mayor has died

Longtime Lake Villa Mayor Frank Loffredo, shown at the Lake Villa Village Hall the week he retired from office in 2017, has died, according to a social media post by the village. He was 78. Daily Herald file photo, 2017

Frank M. Loffredo, who led Lake Villa as mayor for 24 years, died this week at 78, according to the village.

Loffredo served as the village's mayor from 1993 to 2017. In that time the community grew from around 2,900 residents to more than 8,700 residents.

During his tenure, the Metra North Central line was established and Lake Villa's station built as a replica of the Soo Line station where visitors stopped in the 1920s to visit area lakes. The station and subsequent nearby development helped fuel the village's population growth.

Other milestones during Loffredo's term include the village's purchase of the iconic Lehmann Mansion to save it from development or demolition; development of a community baseball park; work to secure Lake Michigan water; and hiring the village's first administrator.

"As we mourn his loss, it is equally important that we celebrate the incredible legacy he leaves behind," the message on the village's Facebook page announcing his death read. "Frank's actions and his spirit of giving will continue to inspire us and generations to come."

Loffredo and his wife, Carole, moved to the village as newlyweds in 1970. He got his start in public service on the Lake Villa Plan Commission in 1978 and was first elected to the village board in 1985.

Frank M. Loffredo Park, the 17-acre park at 485 N Milwaukee Ave. in front of the Lehmann Mansion property, is named for him.

An open house will be held for Loffredo at the Ringa Funeral Home in Lake Villa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, November 4, according to an online obituary.