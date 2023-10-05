Police: Man killed in Aurora shooting

Aurora police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 47-year-old man on the city's east side Thursday.

Shortly before noon, city dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting shots fired and a gunshot victim in the 100 block of North Calhoun Street, a neighborhood west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Police said officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the rear yard of a residence. Aurora paramedics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported as a result of the shooting, authorities said.

Officers searched the immediate area for the offender, police said, but none was located.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police's investigations division at (630) 256-5500. People can leave anonymous tips by calling Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or visiting p3tips.com/135.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to people who provide information leading to a felony arrest.

No other details were released.