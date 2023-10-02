A 'grave mistake': Why Quigley was the only House Democrat to oppose funding the government

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley cast the lone Democratic vote against funding the federal government Saturday because it didn't provide money to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Quigley, a Chicagoan whose mostly suburban 5th District includes a large Ukrainian population, called the continuing resolution a victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin "and Putin sympathizers everywhere."

"I had a responsibility to my constituents to voice my opposition to this decision and raise concerns now, before Russia-friendly Republicans dig in their heels or claim victory in the next funding agreement," Quigley said in a news release. "We now have 45 days to correct this grave mistake."

The plan keeps the government funded for 45 days, until Nov. 17,

The proposal was moved forward by the Republican-led U.S. House and signed by President Joe Biden late Saturday. It drops aid to Ukraine, a White House priority opposed by a growing number of GOP lawmakers.

Quigley -- a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus -- has been a strident supporter of Ukraine since the European nation was invaded by Russia in early 2022. In the statement he released after Saturday's vote, Quigley insists protecting Ukraine is in the U.S.'s national interest.

"The fight in Ukraine is our fight, and anyone who tries to argue that a choice must be made between Ukraine and the American people is presenting a false dilemma," he said.

The lack of aid for Ukraine wasn't an oversight. The Senate's version of the bill included $6 billion for Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the U.S. Capitol and the White House late last month in an effort to build support for his nation.

Biden has requested Congress approve an additional $24 billion for Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs.

A hard-right flank of Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, is increasingly opposed to sending more money overseas. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell have supported Ukraine funding.

