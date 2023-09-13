Coach: An ode to the sports of autumn

(Sung to the tune -- of any song you want)

Summer hath past, at least that's what they say

Its time to move on, to yet one more day.

Though heat is still here, but soon to be gone

While the games of September march on like a song.

School back in session, let high school sports teams now rise

And who knows with youth sports, what may come in surprise.

The cold will force us inside in just months,

But for now, we're outside with recreation our hunt.

Let's relish our sports, the games of this fall,

Get outside while you can, is always a good call.

So many to choose, all so much fun,

But hard as it is, at least choose just one.

Tennis, great choice, be it singles or doubles,

Watching those rallies, erases all troubles.

Be it forehand or backhand or even a serve,

Watching all of them play, as a fan takes real nerve.

And golfers, you too, still out on the links,

That elusive long putt, you're hoping to sink.

The foursomes are set, play through autumn air,

Sad the bogeys come often, and the birdies so rare.

September means football, at long last is here,

See the Friday night lights, so fans have no fear.

The crowds come to cheer, and watch the school's best,

As other teams challenge, not to give us a rest.

The other futbol is played on the pitch with eleven.

The action nonstop, to the fan that's pure heaven.

So don't forget soccer, and let's pack those stands,

Play hard as you can -- but don't use your hands!

Inside you've got volleyball, with bump set and spike,

Great volleys excitement, really what's not to like?

At the top of the net, you see a great block,

And the best part about it -- the game has no clock!

Field hockey's unsung, it gets no respect,

But watch it a little, it's close to the best.

The girls play hard, with speed and with nerve,

Though the sticks make it hard, cause they all have a curve!

And lest we forget, the stars of the hills,

The cross country runners, just competing for thrills.

Churnin' out miles with nobody looking,

Then winning races, with times that are cookin'.

And speaking of runners, and joggers, you too,

All pounding the pavement, the miles they chew.

Bicyclers sure, so speeding and fast,

Cruising on downhills, but you know it can't last.

The boaters and fishermen, like to make autumn waves,

Cruising our lakes, nice without any rage.

And beaches are often still open and crowded,

Sometimes a bit quiet, but others real louded!

Pickleball, too, seems the game of the day,

Playing outside, as long as they stay.

Soon to move indoors, come winter to please,

But this Autumn still playing, while fighting the breeze

So, don't forget if you play, to get out there early,

For the days are now shorter, the light soon gone surely.

The possibilities are endless, the sports of full range,

But now -- if not never, because those clocks will soon change.

Yes, autumn is here, a great time for sport,

Get outside while you can, and bring your cohorts.

The weather still perfect, if we have any luck,

But remember, it won't be long till inside we are stuck.

And a hearty best of luck to all our Glenview and Northbrook residents cheering on another season of Chicago Bear football, the Cubs in the postseason playoff chase, and the Chicago Sky in the WNBA playoffs. Best of luck to them all!

Not to worry -- next week we will return to our regularly scheduled programming.

• Jon Cohn of Glenview is a coach, retired PE teacher, sports official and prep sports fan. To contact him with comments or story ideas, email jcsportsandtees@aol.com.