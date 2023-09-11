Aurora event to offer info, advice for people with disabilities
Updated 9/11/2023 4:46 PM
The city of Aurora Senior and Disability Services Division and the city's Advisory Commission on Disabilities is hosting a resource fair for people with special needs.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave.
Local agencies and organizations will offer information, including legal tips and advice on individualized education plans.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.