Aurora event to offer info, advice for people with disabilities

The city of Aurora Senior and Disability Services Division and the city's Advisory Commission on Disabilities is hosting a resource fair for people with special needs.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Prisco Community Center, 150 W. Illinois Ave.

Local agencies and organizations will offer information, including legal tips and advice on individualized education plans.