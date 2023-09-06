'Coats for Kids' drive opens at Mount Prospect fire stations
Updated 9/6/2023 12:44 PM
The Mount Prospect Fire and Human Services departments holding a "Coats for Kids" drive through Oct. 22 at three village fire stations.
Donations of new and slightly used children's coats can be made through Oct. 22 at Fire Station 12, 1601 W. Golf Road; Fire Station 13, 111 E. Rand Road; and Fire Station 14, 2000 E. Kensington Road.
There also will be a coat drop off bin available during the Fire Department Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16, at Randhurst Village, 1 Randhurst Village Drive, Mount Prospect.
Article Comments
