See radio-controlled aircraft soar over St. Charles this weekend

The Windy City Jets Invitational will take 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9, at the Fox Valley Aero Club, 3831 Karl Madsen Drive, St. Charles.

This is a radio-controlled aircraft event for turbine-powered aircraft. The planes are scale models of full-size replicas of military and classic aircraft from the Korean War, Vietnam War, Operation Desert Storm, up to current generation of modern jet aircraft. The show will feature jet aircraft powered by small scale turbine engines flying aerobatic maneuvers.

Admission is $5, or free for kids, age 12 or younger. For more information, visit foxvalleyaero.com/wcj/.