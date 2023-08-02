McHenry Outdoor Theater celebrating Shark Week with movies, giveaways

The McHenry Outdoor Theater is celebrating Shark Week with movies and giveaways.

The theater, 1510 N. Chapel Hill Road, McHenry, will be showing "Meg 2: The Trench" and "Jaws" on Friday, Aug. 4. But before the films begin, there will be trivia, games and prizes.

Prizes include tickets to the McHenry Area Rotary's Bands, Brews and BBQ event from Aug. 18 to 20 at Petersen Park. Merchandise and season passes to the theater also will be given away.

For information about the McHenry Outdoor Theater, visit goldenagecinemas.com.