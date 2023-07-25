Woman arrested in Batavia burglary of senior apartments

Batavia police announced in a news release that they arrested a suspect Monday in connection with two burglaries at a senior citizen apartment complex last month.

Police served an arrest warrant Monday on Ronda V. Wilson, 41, of the 1000 block of Garfield Boulevard, Chicago, according to the release.

Eleven felonies were filed against Wilson on July 5: three counts of burglary and eight counts of using forged credit or debit cards for purchases less than $300, according to court records.

Records show Wilson is being held at the Kane County jail awaiting bond call on Wednesday.

The burglaries occurred June 19 at Windmill Manor Senior Living, 2400 Hawks Drive, Batavia, police had announced then in a news release.

The facility provided surveillance video depicting a Black woman wearing a black top and black pants who had gained unauthorized access to at least two units in the building, according to the release.

The most serious charge Wilson faces is two counts of residential burglary, a Class 1 felony punishable by four to 15 years in prison and fines up to $25,000 or up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.