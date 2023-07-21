Images: Singer Tony Bennett through the years
Tony Bennett, a singer devoted to classic American songs including "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" died Friday, July 21, 2023 at age 96.
Haley Reinhart, left, and Tony Bennett perform at the "American Idol" finale on Wednesday, May 25, 2011, in Los Angeles. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96.
Associated Press
Singer Tony Bennett autographs prints of his oil paintings and drawings at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.
Daily Herald file, 1987
American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who was in London for a concert tour.
Associated Press
San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein and singer Tony Bennett, who sang " I Left My Heart in San Francisco," hangs on to the outside of a cable car in San Francisco before taking a test ride, Wednesday, May 2, 1984.
Associated Press
Frank Sinatra, left, poses with Tony Bennett in this July 1980 file photo in Reno, Nev.
Associated Press
Flowers are placed in front of a statue honoring singer Tony Bennett on Friday, July 21, 2023, in San Francisco. Bennett died Friday at age 96.
Associated Press
Tony Bennett and his daughter, Antonia Bennett, performed many shows at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park.
Associated Press
Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on May 15, 2019. Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease but the diagnosis hasn't quieted his legendary voice.
Associated Press
Despite nearly 70 years on stages around the world, the late Tony Bennett addressed every chance to entertain a crowd with joy and charm.
Aassociated Press
Singer Tony Bennett reacts to the crowd during his performance at comedians Jon Stewart's and Stephen Colbert's Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear on the National Mall in Washington, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2010.
Associated Press
Lady Gaga, left, and Tony Bennett pose in the press room with the award for best traditional pop vocal album for "Cheek to Cheek" at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2015, in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Tony Bennett, left, and Lady Gaga appear at the Americans for the Arts 2015 National Arts Awards in New York on Oct. 19, 2015. Bennett died Friday, July 21, 2023. at age 96.
Associated Press
Tony Bennett is pictured at his New York studio where he enjoys painting, May 13, 1991.
Associated Press
Singer Tony Bennett poses for a portrait on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2012, in New York.
Associated Press
Carol Burnett kisses Tony Bennett after he won an Emmy for outstanding performance for a variety or music program at the 48th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif., Sunday Sept. 8, 1996.
Associated Press
Tony Bennett arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.
Associated Press
Singer Tony Bennett holds the award for outstanding individual performance in a variety or music program for his work on the "Tony Bennett: An American Classic" at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday, Sept. 16, 2007, in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
CBS revealed the ONE LAST TIME: AN EVENING WITH TONY BENNETT AND LADY GAGA, a new concert special honoring the musical legacy and enduring friendship of Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.
Associated Press
