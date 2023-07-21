Images: Singer Tony Bennett through the years

Associated Press

Haley Reinhart, left, and Tony Bennett perform at the "American Idol" finale on Wednesday, May 25, 2011, in Los Angeles. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96.