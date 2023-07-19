Northbrook notes: Chamber Business Expo; donate cleaning supplies for veterans

Northbrook Chamber to hold Business Expo July 24

The Northbrook Chamber of Commerce & Industry invites the public to its 2023 Business Expo "Ready -- Set -- Connect!" from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the Hilton Chicago/Northbrook, 2755 Milwaukee Ave.

The expo brings together a wide variety of entrepreneurs and professionals for an evening of networking with hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and entertainment. Attendees can explore the latest trends and innovations while connecting with professionals serving the North Shore.

Advance registration is strongly recommended at northbrookchamber.org. Admission is free for chamber members, $20 for the public before Sunday, and $40 at the door unless sold out. For more information, contact the chamber office at (847) 498 5555 or info@northbrookchamber.org.

Donate cleaning supplies for veterans

The Northbrook Public Library, in partnership with American Legion Post 791, is accepting donations of cleaning supplies to assist the Veteran Exiting Homelessness Program.

A bin in the library will be available through July 31.

Donations sought include new gloves, detergents, paper towels, buckets, mops, brooms, cloth wipes, sponges and cleaning supplies.