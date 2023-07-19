North Aurora man gets 4 years for illegally selling firearms
Updated 7/19/2023 5:24 PM
A North Aurora man was sentenced to four years in prison last week for illegally selling firearms to a person cooperating with federal agents.
Jeffrey Greer, 57, pleaded guilty to dealing firearms without a license earlier this year, according to court papers.
Prosecutors said Greer helped a relative illegally sell a revolver and shotgun to the individual working with federal agents in the fall of 2019.
The investigation involved multiple federal law enforcement agencies as well as the Addison Police Department, prosecutors said.
