Geneva-area man sentenced to 10 years in prison for fatal Aurora DUI crash

A Geneva-area man was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison for a drunk-driving crash that killed a man in Aurora.

Nicholas Roepke, 30, of the 0N200 block of Dooley Drive, pleaded guilty in March to aggravated driving under the influence causing death and aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm in the March 7, 2022, crash on Eola Road.

Around 7:40 p.m. that day, 73-year-old Willie Mosley of Maywood and another man had pulled off the road to retrieve a refrigerator that had fallen out of their pickup truck. A bystander stopped to help.

Roepke crashed into the truck, pinning Mosley between his vehicle and the truck and injuring the other two men. The bystander suffered a permanent, unspecified injury, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Roepke's blood alcohol content was .214 after the crash, more than twice the legal limit for driving, authorities said.

He was free on bond and an alcohol-monitor while awaiting trial and sentencing. He must serve at least 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.