Fox Lake man admits to theft, gets three-year prison sentence

A Fox Lake man was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to stealing power tools from a garage in Spring Grove, court documents show.

Jeffrey Gniech, 50, of the 0 to 10 block of Rose Avenue, admitted to theft of between $500 and $10,000 as part of a plea deal, according to court records.

Gniech, who also has a Johnsburg address listed as his residence in the McHenry County jail log, was accused of entering the garage on or about May 25, 2022, and obtaining "control over stolen property" being power tools valued at more than $500, court papers state.

In exchange for his guilty plea, charges of burglary and residential burglary involving the same break-in were dismissed.

Gniech also was ordered to pay $624 in fines and $625 in restitution.

He is required to serve 50% of his sentence in prison and will serve 12 months of mandatory supervised release afterward.