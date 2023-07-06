FBI asks for public's help in hunt for suspect in 2021 Streamwood attack

Wanted by the FBI and Streamwood police, Gavino Huerta Jr., has a crown tattoo on his right shin. Courtesy of the FBI

Wanted by the FBI and Streamwood police, Gavino Huerta Jr., has the word "Jungle" tattooed on his right forearm. Courtesy of the FBI

Gavino Huerta Jr., also known as Bam Bam or Gambino Courtesy of the FBI

The FBI and Streamwood Police Department are asking for the public's help in locating a 34-year-old man wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with a 2021 stabbing.

Authorities allege Gavino Huerta Jr. -- also known as Bam Bam or Gambino -- stabbed a man repeatedly in the back at about 2:43 a.m. Jan. 31, 2021, at a Streamwood home. Huerta was charged six days later and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

According to the FBI, Huerta is gang member who has ties to Mount Prospect, Melrose Park, Franklin Park, Joliet and River Grove, as well as the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago and Mexico.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, FBI officials said.

Huerta is described as a Hispanic man standing 5'10" and weighing about 240 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, but may have a shaved head. He has worked as a mechanic, FBI officials said.

He also has several distinctive tattoos, including a tear drop on his right cheek, the word "Jungle" on his right forearm, and a crown on his right shin, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Huerta's whereabouts can contact the FBI's Chicago office at (312) 421-6700.