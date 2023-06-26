 

Suspected militants from Somalia kill 5 people in Kenya border village

  • Kenya's new President William Ruto arrives to be sworn in to office at a 2022 ceremony held at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Five people have been killed in a Kenyan border village as concerns grow over increasing attacks in the country. The weekend killings raise the death toll over the last month to more than 30 people â€” including soldiers, police reservists and civilians.

    Kenya's new President William Ruto arrives to be sworn in to office at a 2022 ceremony held at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Five people have been killed in a Kenyan border village as concerns grow over increasing attacks in the country. The weekend killings raise the death toll over the last month to more than 30 people â€” including soldiers, police reservists and civilians. Associated Press/Sept. 13, 2022

 
Updated 6/26/2023 6:56 AM

Five people have been killed in a Kenyan border village, fueling concerns that such attacks are increasing after a decline.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 