Suspected militants from Somalia kill 5 people in Kenya border village

Kenya's new President William Ruto arrives to be sworn in to office at a 2022 ceremony held at Kasarani stadium in Nairobi, Kenya. Five people have been killed in a Kenyan border village as concerns grow over increasing attacks in the country. The weekend killings raise the death toll over the last month to more than 30 people â€” including soldiers, police reservists and civilians. Associated Press/Sept. 13, 2022