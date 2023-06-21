Preckwinkle: No new taxes, fees needed to close Cook County's anticipated budget gap

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said no new taxes or fees are necessary to close an expected $86 million budget gap next fiscal year, caused largely by reduced state funding and medical costs for asylum-seekers.

Total county spending is anticipated to reach nearly $8.8 billion in 2024, according to county forecasts. Preckwinkle suggested departmental belt-tightening and holding open some of the nearly 4,000 vacant jobs will help close the budget gap without needing new revenue sources.

"We're going to be able to do this," she said.

A large chunk of the budget gap is being blamed on adjustments to the state formula for distributing personal property replacement taxes, with county officials anticipating $58 million less than it received this year.

In 2022, the county received $184 million from personal property replacement tax disbursements, but county finance officials expect the state will distribute just $75 million next year.

Cook County Health officials said medical care for asylum-seekers is expected to cost the county about $26 million in the coming fiscal year as well.

Nearly 8,000 asylum-seeking migrants, many bused to the Chicago area from Florida and Texas, have received various medical treatments since September 2022, county health officials said. About 45% of the migrants are adult men, 26% are women and 29% are children.

"These individuals encountered a lot of trauma during their journey," said Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health. "Whoever needs care, we're going to provide care, and we're going to make sure we're able to continue doing that."

The county has already spent $20 million on medical care for those individuals and sought reimbursement from the state.

The state's upcoming budget allocates $17 million for all counties in Illinois to seek reimbursement for care of asylum-seekers, county officials noted.

The county has established a health care center for asylum-seekers that costs $1.8 million a month to operate. Health officials estimate another $4 million is necessary to cover hospital-based services, transportation and care coordination in the coming year.

A virtual public hearing on the budget forecast is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 11, and starting today residents can view the preliminary forecast at the county's website, cookcountyil.gov/Budget.