One dead in Waukegan crash
Updated 6/20/2023 5:36 PM
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning, officials said.
Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to crash near North Sheridan Road and West Glen Flora Avenue and found a 1999 GMC SUV engulfed in fire. A witness told police there was someone inside but, due to the extent of the fire, officers couldn't get the person out, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department.
The Waukegan Fire Department arrived and put out the fire, where they discovered the driver -- a 28-year-old Waukegan man and the vehicle's registered owner -- dead inside, the release said. An autopsy was performed Tuesday.
The crash is under investigation.
