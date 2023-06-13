Driver shot in case of road rage near Libertyville

Libertyville police located the victim around 6:15 p.m. at a gas station at Route 137 and Milwaukee Avenue, according to sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli. The man was taken to a hospital with a wound that was not life-threatening, Covelli said.

The victim told police he believes he cut off another driver in traffic near Route 137 and O'Plaine Road. The other driver became enraged, pulled alongside the victim's vehicle and shot him as they traveled west on Route 137, Covelli said. The victim soon pulled over to dial 911.

The case remains under investigation, and no further details were available Tuesday night. Anyone with information about the shooting should call sheriff's police at (847) 377-4000.