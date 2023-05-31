Man sentenced to 12 years for raping woman at West Dundee party

A South suburban man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping a woman who fell asleep at a West Dundee party.

Judge David P. Kliment sentenced Sheah M. Brown, 27, of Matteson, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office Wednesday.

On Feb. 3, Kliment found Brown guilty of three counts of felony criminal sexual assault.

On Feb. 2, 2020, Brown and the victim, who did not know each other, attended a party at a home on Canterfield Parkway East in West Dundee. Brown saw the victim alone and asleep on the living room couch and sexually assaulted her.

Brown must serve at least 85% of his prison term and receives credit for 166 days in the Kane County jail after his arrest. He also must register for life as a sex offender.