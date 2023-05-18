Erickson Senior Living rescinds plan for former Green Acres in Northbrook

A rendering of the Erickson Senior Living continuing care retirement community that was proposed for the Green Acres Country Club site, 916-1002 Dundee Road, Northbrook. On May 10, Erickson told the village it was not moving forward with the plan. Courtesy of Erickson Senior Living

Village leaders will have to regroup after a plan fell through for what's been termed the "Emerald of Northbrook."

On May 10, Erickson Senior Living informed the village it would not proceed with its development of a continuing care retirement community at the former Green Acres Country Club, 916 Dundee Road.

The proposal, which would have dedicated about 80 of its 127 acres for public use, included 800 independent living units and 108 assisted living or skilled nursing units.

Northbrook Communications Manager Nicholas Glenn said Erickson sent the following statement to Village Manager Cara Pavlicek:

"Erickson Senior Living has made the difficult decision not to move forward with the development of the Green Acres Country Club property. We understand this news will be unexpected to many and we can assure the community that this decision comes only after a thorough evaluation of the project's long-term feasibility and potential market conditions.

"This process included a diligent assessment of the needs and expectations of future residents as well as overall project costs to develop, manage, and operate a new community."

Erickson said "the economics and market dynamics" didn't allow it to proceed with the project.

The Baltimore-based company, which has developed 23 properties nationally, declined a request for further comment.

The company's message to the village came a day after the cancellation of a scheduled May 9 joint public hearing of the village board and plan commission. At that time, Northbrook said Erickson had requested the hearing be continued to a later date.

"The 127-acre property has great potential, and we worked hard with Erickson Senior Living to bring forward a redevelopment project for public consideration. The decision of Erickson to withdraw their request to rezone the former Country Club property is disappointing," Pavlicek said.

The proposal, which had left space near the Dundee Road entrance for a possible new Northbrook fire station, had been revised since the plan commission on Sept. 20, 2022, unanimously recommended its denial.

Along with lowering the overall height of the project, Erickson essentially doubled the amount of property it would dedicate for public use, from 44 acres to 83.

Though disparities with the village's affordable housing ordinance still had to be negotiated, the final Erickson plan was much preferred to previous "Terra Verde" proposals for Green Acres, which closed as a golf course in 2016.

"The Erickson Senior Living development proposed exciting community benefits, including new senior living options, open green space, municipal space, and more," Village President Kathryn Ciesla said.

"While we do not know what the future will hold for the property, the village will continue to consider developments that add to the vibrancy and prosperity of our community."