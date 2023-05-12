Naperville Jaycees accepting food vendor applications for Last Fling

The Naperville Jaycees are accepting food vendor applications for the Last Fling festival in September.

The Last Fling, a block-party-style end-of-summer celebration, is scheduled for Sept. 1-4 in downtown Naperville.

Food vendors are encouraged to apply early to receive reduced rates and prime locations along Jackson Avenue between Eagle and Main streets. In addition to food and drinks, the Last Fling will feature live music and carnival fun.

For more information about food vending, visit lastfling.org/foodvendors. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 1.

Local businesses and organizations interested in being a sponsor for the Last Fling should email admin@lastfling.org.