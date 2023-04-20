'Diligence and patience': How to see year's first Lyrid meteor shower as it peaks this weekend

The 2012 Lyrid meteor shower peaked in the skies over Earth on April 21. Astronaut Don Pettit, aboard the International Space Station, trained his camera on Earth below. The lights of Florida, then the Florida Keys, the eastern Gulf Coast shoreline and Cuba appear to the right of the meteor. Courtesy of NASA/JSC/D. Pettit

The first meteor shower of the year has been underway for nearly a week, but the good news for skywatchers is the peak is still to come.

Pinpoint predictions vary, but experts agree looking to the northeast from late evening to dawn Friday to Saturday and Saturday to Sunday is the best time to see the Lyrid meteor shower.

And unlike the last two years for the Lyrids and last summer for Perseid, moonlight won't hinder viewing, observers say.

Meteors occur when Earth intersects a stream of tiny particles left behind by comets in their orbits around the sun. The tiny pieces burn up as they collide with our atmosphere and appear as streaks of light of varying brightness.

"You're seeing little bits of comet burning up above your head. That's pretty neat," said Michelle Nichols, director of public observing for the Adler Planetarium.

If the Earth's orbit and a comet's orbit intersect at some point, the Earth will pass through the debris stream for a few days about the same time every year.

"They occur at different times of the year, so if you miss one, another will come along soon enough," said Tony Yelk, vice president of the Lake County Astronomical Society.

In this case, the debris field is from the comet Thatcher, discovered in 1861. This shower is called the Lyrids because meteors appear to come out of the constellation Lyra the Harp, which begins to rise in the northeast sky in the evening.

Meteors radiate from there but can appear unexpectedly in any and all parts of the sky, according to EarthSky.

By most accounts, 10 to 15 Lyrid meteors per hour are expected in dark viewing locations and about five an hour where there is more light, which is considered moderate for meteor showers.

Nichols said the bits in the debris field are about the size of grains of salt. However, some are bigger and create a very bright meteor known as a fireball when they ignite.

The debris field is traveling at 29 miles a second, compared to nearly 5 miles per second of the International Space Station, she said.

"You'll see very quick streaks of light in the sky," Nichols said of the Lyrid shower. "They won't be at the same brightness."

The natural light of a bright moon can wash out the sky, making it hard to observe meteors. But this year, it's a new moon phase, meaning the moon will rise with the sun and not affect the darkness of the sky, according to Kevin Cole, associate professor of geology and astronomy at Harper College in Palatine.

"No telescopes or binoculars are needed," he said. "Just sit in your backyard and look up at the sky."

The best viewing typically begins later in the evening, but the closer to dawn, the better, observers say.

"After midnight is always best, and just before it starts getting light out," Nichols said. "Get a lawn chair and relax. You might not see any, even if they're happening, for 15 or 20 minutes because your eyes are adjusting to the dark."

Skywatchers agree dark locations away from artificial light are best for viewing. Though special equipment isn't needed, there are some tricks of the trade.

Yelk calls it about 30 minutes for your eyes to dilate and for fainter objects to become visible.

"Meteor showers are an exercise in patience and diligence," he said. "You're unlikely to just walk out, look up and see streaks of light."

Amateur astronomers know that to see the faint objects you're seeking, look just left or right of the point you want to see. Focus on a larger area of sky and not one point, Yelk said.

He also suggests lying down and getting comfortable.

"If you try to just look up, your neck will probably start to ache and will interfere with your viewing," he said.

Viewing gets better as Lyra the Harp rises, reaching its high point about dawn.

"The higher that constellation appears in the sky, the more meteors you might see," Nichols said. Observers say watching for at least an hour will give you the best sense of what the Lyrids have to offer.

The shower will last through April 29, but the frequency of meteors diminishes each successive night after the peak until it disappears.

"Unfortunately, if you're interested in seeing the source of the Lyrid meteor shower, comet Thatcher is not scheduled for another Earth pass-by until 2283," Yelk said. "But the Lyrids do provide a chance to see an intriguing portion of it."