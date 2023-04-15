Campton Township man charged with indecent exposure in Batavia, Geneva

Geneva police arrested a Campton Township man at the Kane County Sheriff's Office -- after he was already under in custody on charges of felony indecent exposure in Batavia, according to police reports, a news release and court records.

Matthew S. Mroz, 36, of the 5N400 block of Paddock Lane, Campton Township, was charged April 6 with felony sexual exploitation of a child under age 13 and two misdemeanor public indecency charges in the Geneva complaint, records show.

The Geneva charges stem from a March 15 incident that happened at 4 p.m. on a walking path near the Geneva Sewage Treatment Plant, 602 Crissey Avenue.

A therapist and her juvenile client were walking on the path when a man, later identified as Mroz, passed them on a bike with the audio of a pornographic video playing while he had his hand near his genitals, the report stated.

The therapist told police Mroz followed them while they continued their walk north on Crissey Avenue and through the neighborhood back to the office, the report stated.

The therapist told police Mroz had a children's novelty license plate on the rear of the bicycle stating "Matthew."

Geneva police had assisted Batavia police when they arrested Mroz April 3 in connection with him exposing his genitals to juveniles on April 2 at H.C. Storm Elementary School, 305 N. Van Nortwick Ave., Batavia, the report and a police news release stated.

The man -- later identified as Mroz -- was last seen riding his bicycle south on North Van Nortwick Avenue. Batavia police reviewed video surveillance of the incident and later found a suspect matching the description provided by the juvenile girls at Storm School, according to the release.

In the Batavia incident, Mroz was charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child less than 13 years old, public indecency within 500 feet of a school when children are present; and misdemeanor charges of sexual exploitation of a child, public indecency and disorderly conduct.

During an interview with Geneva police, "Mroz admitted to having a pornographic video playing on his iPod Touch," the report stated. "Mroz stated the iPod Touch was in his pocket and advised he was aware of the pornographic video was playing loudly."

Mroz is currently being held in the Kane County jail on $60,000 bond. A status hearing on both cases is scheduled for May 18, court records show.

Mroz's public defender did not return a voicemail message seeking comment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Batavia Police Investigations Division at (630) 454-2500.