Glenview arrests three; Northbrook holds road safety campaign over Super Bowl weekend

Earlier this month, the Glenview Police Department made three arrests pertaining to cases that in one instance dated to March 2022.

A 27-year-old Chicago man is charged with criminal sexual assault following the investigation of an incident reported on Jan. 19, police said. A 59-year-old Dolton man is charged with two counts of residential burglary reported on March 21, 2022. And a 21-year-old Chicago man faces charges of felony retail theft in a Dec. 20, 2022 case.

Also, Northbrook police issued 17 seat belt citations during a Super Bowl weekend enforcement campaign. Police also issued a speeding ticket, two distracted driver citations and three other citations during the campaign.