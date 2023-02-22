Glenview arrests three; Northbrook holds road safety campaign over Super Bowl weekend
Updated 2/22/2023 12:21 PM
Earlier this month, the Glenview Police Department made three arrests pertaining to cases that in one instance dated to March 2022.
A 27-year-old Chicago man is charged with criminal sexual assault following the investigation of an incident reported on Jan. 19, police said. A 59-year-old Dolton man is charged with two counts of residential burglary reported on March 21, 2022. And a 21-year-old Chicago man faces charges of felony retail theft in a Dec. 20, 2022 case.
Also, Northbrook police issued 17 seat belt citations during a Super Bowl weekend enforcement campaign. Police also issued a speeding ticket, two distracted driver citations and three other citations during the campaign.
