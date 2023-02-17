Church celebrating Mardi Gras with chocolate, jazz party Sunday

The public is invited to a "Fat Sunday" Mardi Gras celebration at 11 a.m. Sunday at New England Congregational Church, 406 W. Galena Blvd., in Aurora. Admission is free. There will be a chocolate festival with chocolate fountains and homemade cookies, brownies and cakes. The Chanson du Chat jazz trio will perform swing-era music. Mardi Gras is the last day of the carnival season, which began on Epiphany Jan. 6. On Wednesday, the Christian penitential season of Lent begins. For details, visit newenglandchurch.org or call (630) 897-8721.