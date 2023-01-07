Man critically injured after arm stuck in farming equipment in Kane County

A 40-year-old man suffered serious injury to his arm Friday afternoon when it became stuck in farming equipment near Big Rock in unincorporated Kane County.

The man from Waterman, Illinois was transported to Mercy Hospital and is expected to survive with the critical arm injury, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Kane County deputies along with personnel from the Big Rock and Sugar Grove fire departments responded to the call at 4:50 p.m. in the 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in unincorporated Big Rock Township.

They found the man pinned in the farming equipment and immediately administered first aid. Once freed, the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.