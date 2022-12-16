Arlington Heights police seek public's help finding missing man, 92

Thomas J. McDonnell, 92, was last seen driving a car like this one east on I-290. The license plate is GLNGAEL. His last known location was in Westchester. Courtesy of the Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police are looking for a missing person last seen Friday afternoon.

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating Thomas J. McDonnell, a 92-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has grey hair.

McDonnell was driving a grey 2004 Honda Accord with Illinois license plate GLNGAEL when he was seen at 1:07 p.m. driving east on 1-290; the Arlington Heights Police Department said in a tweet his last known location was Westchester. He was wearing a dark winter jacket and blue jeans.

McDonnell has a condition that places him in danger, according to an Arlington Heights press release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call (847) 368-5351 or dial 911.