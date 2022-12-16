Arlington Heights police seek public's help finding missing man, 92
Updated 12/16/2022 6:01 PM
Arlington Heights police are looking for a missing person last seen Friday afternoon.
Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating Thomas J. McDonnell, a 92-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has grey hair.
McDonnell was driving a grey 2004 Honda Accord with Illinois license plate GLNGAEL when he was seen at 1:07 p.m. driving east on 1-290; the Arlington Heights Police Department said in a tweet his last known location was Westchester. He was wearing a dark winter jacket and blue jeans.
McDonnell has a condition that places him in danger, according to an Arlington Heights press release.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call (847) 368-5351 or dial 911.
