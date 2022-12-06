Scammer takes Des Plaines bank for more than $20,000, police say
Updated 12/6/2022 2:24 PM
A scammer used fake ID to open an account at a Des Plaines bank and then steal more than $20,000, police said this week.
The thefts occurred at Village Bank and Trust, 1545 Ellinwood Ave., between Sept. 5 and Oct. 14, authorities said.
The scammer used military ID and a fake out-of-state driver's license to open the account and deposit checks, police said. The man then withdrew the money before bank employees determined the checks were fraudulent.
A police spokeswoman didn't know why the crime was reported so long after it reportedly occurred.
