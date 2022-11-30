Shop local Dec. 2 during Holiday Greetings from Glenview Road

A new event, Holiday Greetings from Glenview Road, will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at more than a dozen businesses in downtown Glenview.

Presented by Friends of Downtown Glenview and Downtown Glenview Merchants, the evening event offers essentially a fun shopping excursion with holiday decor, music and refreshments through the downtown.

Music will be provided by Our Lady of Perpetual Help Carolers and Twelve Tone Music School.

Attendees have a chance to win gift cards to Glenview businesses by visiting them and getting a "Holiday Greetings" card stamped. Each purchase made during the event earns a bonus raffle entry.

Winners will be awarded at 8 p.m. at Glenview House, 1843 Glenview Road, where a live band will be playing.

An array of downtown businesses will be participating. For the roster, visit Friends of Downtown Glenview at downtownglenview.org, and go to the drop-down menu for "Downtown News."