Glenbrook South High School yearbook celebrated among Pacemaker 100

Glenbrook South High School's yearbook, Etruscan, was celebrated among the Pacemaker 100 at the National Scholastic Press Association convention in St. Louis, Nov. 10-13.

Etruscan was first acknowledged as one of the 100 in May 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lengthy delay until the celebration could be held in person.

The Pacemaker 100 denotes the top 100 programs in the country. Glenbrook South first won the award in 2002, while the Etruscan has been a Pacemaker finalist or winner 19 times since the award first was handed out in 1927.

"This award is not about any single group of students. It's about decades of them," said Brenda Field, Glenbrook South English teacher and yearbook adviser.