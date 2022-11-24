Glueckert hosting annual remembrance ceremony
Updated 11/24/2022 1:03 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights is hosting its 13th annual holiday remembrance service for families to honor loved ones who they've lost.
The service, from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, will include an "in memoriam" video montage of those the funeral home served and others. Anyone may submit a photo of their loved one by Nov. 30 to be included in the video and on personalized keepsake ornaments.
Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road. To RSVP and submit a photo, visit glueckertfuneralhome.com.
