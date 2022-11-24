Glueckert hosting annual remembrance ceremony

Glueckert Funeral Home in Arlington Heights is hosting its 13th annual holiday remembrance service for families to honor loved ones who they've lost.

The service, from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, will include an "in memoriam" video montage of those the funeral home served and others. Anyone may submit a photo of their loved one by Nov. 30 to be included in the video and on personalized keepsake ornaments.

Check-in begins at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home, 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road. To RSVP and submit a photo, visit glueckertfuneralhome.com.