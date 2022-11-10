How you can help Palatine American Legion give sailors Thanksgiving feast

Palatine American Legion Post 690 family is seeking donations for its Adopt-A-Sailor dinner on Thanksgiving, when sailors from Great Lakes Naval Station will come to the American Legion hall for a holiday feast.

Since these sailors will not be able to enjoy the holiday with their families, the Legion will be providing dinner, a day of activities and the ability to call home for however long they desire.

"It is our goal to provide to these young men and women a memory that will stay with them their entire life," said Sue Hallsten, project chair.

Checks made payable to the American Legion with a notation of Adopt-A-Sailor can be sent to the American Legion Attention: Adopt-A-Sailor 122 W. Palatine Road, Palatine, IL 60067. Donations also can be made online through PayPal using the Donate button at Alpost690.us. All donations will receive a letter for tax deductions.

For more information on the American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion, any of their sponsored events or for membership, call (847) 359-1606 or visit www.Alpost690.us.